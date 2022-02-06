FG to inaugurate Kaduna- Kano railway before May 2023

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

FEDERAL Government has expressed optimism that the Kaduna – Kano railway will be completed and ready for inauguration before May 2023.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi made this known at the weekend in Kano during inspection tour of the project ahead of his turbaning ceremony as the Dan Amanar Daura .

Amaechi added that they were putting pressure on all the necessary Institutions that used to ” give us funds.

” And hopefully, before May 2023 we will be able to get enough funds to complete this project,” he noted .

The Minister said the project when completed will boost commercial activities between Kano and Lagos as goods manufactured in Kano will be sent easily to Lagos, while goods imported through Lagos can be sent to Kano easily.

“According to Amaechi, “The rail projects have brought succour to travelers along Abuja – Kaduna, Lagos – Ibadan and Warri – Itakpe. Plan has been concluded to connect all regions of the country with rail lines”.

Amaechi further said the contractors handling the rail line were given specific directives on how to ensure the target date is realized.

‘’Going by the way they are going, if we fund them, they will complete the work, but they must do what we agreed in the conversation we had with them. The conversation is that they must break this thing into different gangs,so that everybody is working at the same time”. He said

Among those present at the event were ; Minister of State Transportation Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Transportation

Magdalene Ajani, Chairman governing Board of Nigeria Railway Corporation Alh. Ibrahim Musa, and others.