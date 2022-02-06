Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

FG to inaugurate Kaduna- Kano railway before May 2023

Latest News
By Editor
0 17

 

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

 

FEDERAL Government has expressed optimism that the Kaduna  – Kano railway will be completed and ready for inauguration  before May 2023.

 

The Minister of Transportation,  Mr. Rotimi Amaechi  made this known at the weekend in Kano  during  inspection tour of the project ahead of his turbaning ceremony as the Dan Amanar Daura .

 

Amaechi added that they were putting pressure on all the necessary Institutions  that used to  ”  give us funds.

 

” And hopefully, before May 2023 we will be able to get enough funds to complete this project,” he noted .

 

The Minister said the project when completed will boost commercial activities between Kano and Lagos as goods manufactured in Kano will be sent easily to Lagos, while goods imported through Lagos can be sent to Kano easily.

 

“According to Amaechi,  “The rail projects have brought succour to travelers along Abuja – Kaduna, Lagos – Ibadan and Warri – Itakpe. Plan has been concluded to connect all regions of the country with rail lines”.

 

Amaechi  further   said the contractors handling the rail line were given specific directives on how to ensure the target date is realized.

 

‘’Going by the way they are going, if we fund them, they will complete the work, but they must do what we agreed in the conversation we had with them. The conversation is that they must break this thing into different gangs,so that everybody is working at the same time”. He said

 

Among those present at  the event were ;   Minister of State Transportation Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Transportation

Magdalene Ajani, Chairman governing Board of Nigeria Railway Corporation Alh. Ibrahim Musa, and others.

Continue Reading
Editor 3036 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Nigeria re-elected into the African Union peace and security…

Ohanaeze UK/Ireland Leadership Extols Ugwuanyi’s …

World Cancer Day: Nigeria cancer society calls for…

We will continue to stand, fight for justice as a country,…

1 of 742