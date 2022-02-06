The Coalition of Nigerian Muslim women holds Hijab Awareness outreach. 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2022 World Hijab Day,Muslim women from different Islamic Organisations under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Muslim women have gathered at the Unity Park in Abuja to create awareness about the significance of Hijab.

With the theme for this year’s event as “HIJAB IS OUR CROWN NOT OUR CRIME”, the Coalition call on relevant government agencies to protect women in Hijab from abuse and other forms of maltreatment and discrimination .

Hajiya Azeeza Jibrin, a member of the Coalition maintained that the hijab remains the dress of dignity and honour and above all, wearing the hijab to the Muslim woman is an act of worship, therefore she should be allowed to practice her faith as long as her religious practice does not in any way, go in contrary to constitutional laws.

She calls on the government and relevant authorities to create more enabling environment for the full enjoyment of the rights to freedom of religion by passing into law the Religious Discrimination Prohibition Prevention Bill 2021.

During an experience sharing session, the women encouraged every Muslim woman to shun attacks and harassment and be confident in the hijab saying the hijab is the Muslim woman and the Muslim woman is the hijab.

The women shared different experiences they encountered as women in hijabs, noting that such occasions of awerness creation is necessary to give people opportunity to understand the meaning, and values that Islam and Muslims attache to the hijab.

” Today’s occasion will give us an opportunity to teach and to invite the people of other faith to adorn themselves with the hijab and experience a taste of the dress of honour” they affirmed.