Works, Defence Ministers, COAS meet on security, focus on road infrastructure as important predictor

As part of the strategic and holistic security  roadmap of the Federal Government  under   President  Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Works, Sen. Engr Nweze David Umahi, had a closed door meeting with his counterpart in the Defence Ministry, Mohammed  Badaru Abubarkar, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General  Taoreed Lagbaja.

The meeting was held in the Work s Minister’s office at the Federal Ministry of Works on Friday, 19th January 2024, and the focus was on strengthening collaborations towards improving the nation’s internal security through revolutionalizing road infrastructure development.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister of Works, Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, the Minister of Works praised the interactive meeting as a Renewed Hope initiative that would add value to the implementation of the security roadmap of the present administration.

He commended  the President  of the Federal Republic of Nigeria  for appointing men of proven professional capacities and passion for service delivery to tackle the security challenges  facing our country, and expressed  hope that with the interventions  of Mr. President  towards rejiging the nation’s  road infrastructure, military operations across  the nation  would  assume  greater impetus.

“I commend Mr. President very highly, and I thank members of the public who have also supported in different dimensions. Yes, we have discussed certain infrastructure as it concerns my ministry to enhance their performances, and our minds are working together. The main focus of Mr. President, when it comes to road infrastructure, is the interstate routes that are linked to security operations nationwide, the palliative jobs, and the roads that are linked to markets, industries, and factories etc. And so, this is one of the mandates that Mr. President has given to us. And so, we are going to hasten this mandate and to ensure that the desire of Mr. President, as far as road infrastructure is concerned, is achieved.

“Road is everything. If you improve the roads, you have improved security, agriculture, education, and commerce, and you have improved the happiness of people.  And this is just what Mr. President is doing. We have started to be in the field to repair over 320 roads that Mr. President directed us to do.”

Speaking  on behalf of the visiting  team, the Chief of Army Staff said that the essence  of the meeting  was to discuss with the Minister  of Works elements of national  power  support  to the military field operations  with a focus  on the role of infrastructural  upgrade in the enhancement  of military operations  across  the country.

“We have discussed extensively, and we are glad that the Minister of Works is disposed to some of the suggestions that we have made on the need to focus on some critical roads that will impact positively on military operations across the country. And so, the Minister of Works has made some promises, and we look forward to seeing activities of contractors and other agents focus in this direction in the field, and the military will support them going forward. Overall, improved security is our objective, and we will continue to pursue that”.

