Rivers APC urge RSIEC to ensure prompt conduct of LGA polls

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has called on the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, to ensure that the local government elections in the state are conducted following the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and promptly.

Tony Okocha made the call shortly after a meeting between the RSIEC and the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in Rivers State at the commission’s office in Port Harcourt.

Okocha who confirmed that the APC will participate fully in the next local government elections in the state, expressed optimism that his party will win in all 23 LGAs and 319 wards of the state.

The APC Chairman urged the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the security agencies to ensure an enabling environment for a seamless LGA election, after the tenure of current serving Chairmen and councillors in the state.

He also urged the RSIEC to notify political parties about the timetable for council elections within the stipulated time.

In his speech, the RSIEC Chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, commended the IPAC for peaceful deliberation and their unity of purpose.

He assured of the Commission’s commitment to ensure that political parties receive all necessary information about the conduct of council elections in the state.

The tenure of the current serving local government Chairmen and councillors is billed to expire by June 2024.