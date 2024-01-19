FCTA to spend N1.7bn on proposed smart school in Karshi

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

As part of its effort to digitalise teaching and learning, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it is going to spend about N1.7 billion on establishing a smart school in Abuja, the nation’s capital city, to widen the advancement of inclusive education in the Territory.

The FCTA disclosed that the proposed smart school, which will be situated in Karshi, a community located within Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), would mark the beginning of digital schools in the city.

Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Hayyo, who dropped this hint during the celebration of FCT students’ academic and sports accomplishments, held on Wednesday, said upon completion this year, the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike will commission it.

Hayyo, who represented the FCT Minister at the occasion, noted that the key facilities to be provided and installed in the school will include equipment for internet service, computers, digitalised whiteboard and other ICT facilities.

He said: “When you are talking about digital teaching and learning you have to do away with papers, pencils, pens and the rest of them.

“Presently, we are going to spend about 1.7 billion Naira on establishing the smart school in Karshi, and maybe this year, the Minister will commission it.

“Initially, some developed countries started digitalized teaching and learning, and they have invited us, so we have been there to see how teaching is taking place in digital form.

“That’s why we are going to start with one school. The establishment of a smart school in Karshi, Abuja, will mark the beginning of smart (digital) schools in the city. From there we will learn a lot.

“And by the special grace of God Almighty the necessary things will be provided and the school will be commissioned this year.”

On the celebration of FCT students who have excelled in various academic and sports activities within and outside the Territory, the Secretary opined that it was first of its kind time, which the government intends to sustain, to motivate the students, and even the teachers.

According to him, “There was donation of cows to students who have excelled in various academic and sports achievement, which is a very important issue. So, the Minister has a passion for education which is why he accepted and approved giving out cows for us to celebrate with the students.

“And this will encourage the teachers to do more and improve their academic performance likewise the students”

A high point of the event was the presentation of outstanding students and the display of the laurels they won while representing their respective schools in local and international academic and sports competitions in 2023.