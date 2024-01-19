Ibadan Explosion: PDP chieftain, Ogunsola sympathizes with Makinde, bereaved family victims  

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

A former House of Representatives aspirant in Oluyole Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Otunba Olusina John Ogunsola, has commiserated with the state Governor Seyi Makinde over the unfortunate explosions that occurred at the Old Bodija area of Ibadan on Tuesday.

Ogunsola, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement issued in Osogbo on Thursday, sympathized with the victims of the incident and prayed to God to give the affected families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

He further prayed to God for quick recovery of the injured victims of the blast.

He said, “The images from the powerful explosions site shook me deeply, my condolence goes to Governor Seyi Makinde, victims and their families.

“My wish is for strength and confidence in these difficult times. The unfortunate incident, which claimed several lives and caused expansive damage to lives and properties, has left the entire state in shock and grief.

“As a committed politician, who cares about the people of Oyo State and a true son of Ibadan, I understand the profound impact this tragedy has had on the affected individuals and the state at large and I commend the tireless efforts of the emergency response teams, security agencies, and volunteers who swiftly responded to the incident by providing emergency support and rescue team.

“This demonstrates their dedication and selflessness in providing aid, rescue and support to the affected individuals.

“I pray for the earliest possible return of normalcy for those affected by the disaster and for the recovery and restoration of the affected areas.

“I also commend the prompt response of Governor Seyi Makinde, who immediately activated emergency protocols and mobilized resources to alleviate the suffering of the victims and salute the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of the citizens and his proactive stance in handling crises.”

He, however, called on the government at all levels, relevant agencies, and organizations to collaborate effectively in conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Ogunsola pointed out that identifying the root cause of the tragic incident was crucial to prevent future occurrences and ensure the safety and security of the people of Oyo State.

He, thereafter, enjoined residents of the state to remain united in this trying time, offering support and assistance to those affected by the explosions and pledged his commitment to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and the government in providing relief materials and facilitating the rehabilitation process for the victims and the affected community.

