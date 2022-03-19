With Prayers, Apostle Edith Grace assures Hope for Nigeria

The media gateway to the East.
CLEMENT EMMANUEL
The convener of national prayer conference, Apostle Edith Grace believes there is hope for Nigeria despite her challenges. In her address at the March 2022 edition of the conference with theme “Forsaking the vices Plaguing Nigeria” at Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, she expressed sadness over the happenings in Nigeria, but believed there is hope for the nation if Nigerians can intercede for her, stressing that God is counting on Nigerians for a positive turnaround in the nation.
