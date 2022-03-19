Edo offering two weeks penalty-free assessments for building plan, not free approvals – Commissioner

The Edo State Government has said it is not waving charges for building plan approvals but offering penalty-free assessments for property developers until March 31, 2022.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning, Urban and Regional Development, Isoken Omo, who spoke to journalists at the weekend, urged developers and other members of the public to ignore an earlier report which erroneously quoted her as saying that the government is offering property developers a 2-week window for issuance of free building plan permits.

According to her, “The Edo State Government is not issuing free building plan permits but offering penalty-free assessments for property developers for two weeks.

“With the waiver, the government will not implement the penalty for building without approval if property developers come for assessment for building plans before March 31, 2022. On the expiration of this waiver, the government will come after all developers without a building plan approval and ensure that they pay the fine and other charges for the acquisition of building plans.

“We urge property developers and other members of the public to ignore the former report that the government is waiving charges for building plan permits and leverage this window of opportunity to get the building plan approvals for their landed property.”

Reassuring that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is committed to ensuring that all property in the state are with building plans, the Commissioner charged property developers to approach the ministry to approve their building plans, noting that “the ongoing ‘Operation show your building plans’ is not to witch hunt anybody but in line with the government’s vision of actualising the state’s 30-year development plan.”

She further noted, “The ‘Operation show you building plan’ seeks to encourage all land developers and those building to come for their building plan in the ministry. The objective of the exercise is to capture all into the Edo State Masterplan as it’s necessary for development.

“The benefits of having your plans are huge as your property is recorded and identified as a legal property on Edo soil and the conveyance letter which is like a legal document is issued to you.”

“Ensure your building is captured at this time as the Ministry is very cooperative and the exercise will continue every Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” the commissioner added.

