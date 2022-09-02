Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry prays for Nigeria @ anniversary celebration

Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry, a non denominational prayer ministry has sort for God’s interventions in the affairs of Nigeria as the country prepares to elect new leaders in a general election slated to hold February next year. The 2023 general election is important to the extent that the country will be electing a new president who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari .

Prayers for a successful election next year was the high point of series of chain prayers, prophesies, and ministration of songs which characterized the 13 year anniversary celebration of Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry which held at the ministry’s main auditorium at the Agric area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Spiritual leader of Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry Prophetess Onyinye Edward used the occasion to admonish Nigerians to embrace God as to seek His face in all things and at all times saying that with faith in God, all good things of life are possible. Over 300 worshipers participated in the one day anniversary celebration.

Prophetess Onyinye (sorted) with members of Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry Band shortly after the Ministry’s 13th year anniversary in Lagos.

