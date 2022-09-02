EFCC Lost As Court Freed Ex-Plateau Governor Jang, Pam Over Alleged N6.2bn Fraud 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A Plateau High Court 2 sitting in Jos has discharged and acquit the former Governor of Plateau State, Sen.Jonah David Jang and the Former Cashier to the office of Secretary to the Plateau Government, Mr. Yusuf Pam over allegations bothering on financial misappropriation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the tune of N6.2 billion.

While delivery her judgment on Friday, the presiding judge,Honourable Justice Christy Dabup said the prosecution counsel (EFCC) can’t proof their case of misappropriation and diversion of public funds entrusted to the defendants (former Governor of Plateau state) beyond reasonable doubt.

The court quashed all the 17 count charges instituted against Senator Jang and Yusuf Pam by the EFCC since May 4th 2018 for lack of merit.

Recall Sen.Jang and Yusuf Pam are being prosecuted before Justice Dabup over N6.2 billion of small medium and enterprises (SMEs) and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) funds running into billions.

They have been facing trial for alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State funds.

Justice Dabup acknowledged that

the EFCC couldn’t prove the burden of evidence established beyond reasonable doubt, noting that; 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10&17 count charge labeled against the former Governor and the cashier, ” the court can’t secure any conviction brought by the prosecution under section 135 subsection 1&2 of 2011 which is inline with the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The crux of the statement pertained to the withdrawal of monies through cheques approved by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State government, which was taken to the first defendant (Jang) ,the court said “it didn’t find substantive proof of evidence showing that the accused personally siphon or divert such monies.”

The defendants counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) described the judgment delivered by the court as the manifestation of victory from God.

He said Senator Jang is a honest leader and true Democrat who served Nigeria meritoriously as a military and civilian Governed as well as the senator.

Meanwhile, the prosecution (EFCC) counsel Oluwaleke Atolagbe Esq said they will carefully study and review the judgment in other to know the next line of action to be taking.