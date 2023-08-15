Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry celebrates anniversary August 24

Arrangements are in top gear for the celebration of the anniversary of the founding of Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry. The anniversary celebration, the 14th in the series will be held on August 24, 2O23 at the Ministry’s main auditorium in the Agric area of Ikorodu, in Lagos.

Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry is one of the most vibrant worship centers in Nigeria considering that it is a none denomination worship center that is devoured of any form of discrimination based on religion or affiliation.

As it is with previous anniversary celebrations, members of the Ministry have since commenced sundry activities which include but are not limited to prayer and deliverance sessions as well as outreach programmes intended to put members in the right frame of mind. The Ministry usually engages in stakeholder engagements with particular emphasis on its host community.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary celebration which holds next week Thursday, Founder and Prophetess of Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry Prophetess Onyinyechukwu Pricilla Edward hinted that members of the Ministry will avail themselves of the opportunity of the celebration to seek the face of God in the nation’s affairs.

According to her, the time and season that Nigeria is currently in now require concerted efforts at seeking the interventions of God in the affairs of the citizens adding that the church of God as a community owes it a duty to pray fervently for the healing of the land.

Sister Onyinye as she is fondly called reminiscent of the assignments given to her by God when she was challenged to establish the Ministry 14 years ago saying that she remains committed to leading people to God through prophesies, prayers and healing the sick using herbs and sacramental.

“It all started when I was about seven or eight years old. My parents then used to say that they do not know what was the matter with me. When the spirit of God comes upon me then, I will not know that it was the spirit of and I will have a message to go to certain villages, maybe in Imo or Anambra States or Enugu State, the spirit of God will give me the address, direction and the name of the family. I will go there, locate the place and the people the way that I was directed and I will give the message. Sometimes I will spend between three and four days or even one week on such missions. When I came back, my mother will say, leave Onyinyechukwu alone, that she does not know the type of child that she gave birth to but my father will say, leave her for me. He would say that what I was doing then was what was in the family. My father used to remind us how his mother used to cure people with herbs and natural things”, Sister Onyinye had recalled in a previous interview.

Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry is renewed for its capacity and capabilities to proffer solutions to those that are heavily laden, to bring healing to the sick and the afflicted as well as to prophesy thus provoking testimonies and testaments culminating in spontaneous growth in its membership.

Sister Onyinye has continually reiterated her commitment to leading the Ministry on the part of worshiping God in truth and faith. The Ministry she said will continue to be administered as a unique form of philanthropy considering that most of the donations, items and resources made available to the Ministry are in turn distributed among the less privileged in the Ministry and its environs.

This year’s anniversary Prophetess of the Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry said will serve as a form of evangelism in exposing the congregation to the wonderful works of God.

It would be recalled that Sister Onyinye whose main anchors in ministrations are songs and worship had recently recorded an eight-track album tagged Onykwe Chi Ya Ekwe.

“This album is coming in furtherance of the propagation of the ministry. God called me to serve through songs and ministrations. I was almost dead, I was blind until God challenged me to serve Him upon my recovery. The launching of this album will not be a one-off thing, this is just volume one as it is in music that the gospel is pushed beyond the ambits of the church”, she said.