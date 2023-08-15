Champion Newspapers Limited
Remi Tinubu receives Super Falcons at Aso Rock Villa

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu on Monday received members of the Nigerian female football team, the Super Falcons, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Super Falcons crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, having lost through penalties to the English team, the Lionesses last Monday, August 7.

The First Lady last week held a similar meeting with the Nigeria female basketball team, D’Tigresses.

 

