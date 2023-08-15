Remi Tinubu receives Super Falcons at Aso Rock Villa Latest News 18 Share The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu on Monday received members of the Nigerian female football team, the Super Falcons, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Super Falcons crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, having lost through penalties to the English team, the Lionesses last Monday, August 7. The First Lady last week held a similar meeting with the Nigeria female basketball team, D’Tigresses. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapersNigeria NewsNigeria newspapers 18 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.