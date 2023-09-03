Wike promises FCTA medical doctors fair treatment

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has promised to treat medical doctors under the Federal Capital Territory Administration with human face to strengthen medical services in all the hospitals.

He stated this during a meeting with Medical Unions in his office at the weekend.

Wike, who was represented by the Minister of state for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said the recent circular of the 8 years tenure retirement was an issue of concern but the Administration would study the matter carefully.

He said that the eight years didn’t only affect the Medical sector but some other sectors.

“We have a guideline that exempted the medical doctors from the circular so we need to have a backup document to speak on the matter.

“I will have to meet with the heads of departments, stakeholders and other sectors concerning recalling the letter, and I assure you that we will do our best and come out with something good, she said.

According to the Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter Dr. Ugwuanyi Charles, the union pleads with the Honorable Minister to look into the letter.

“The removal of some of the Hospital consultants will affect the ones available and cause a great burn out in our hospital”

Also,the Chairman Medical and Dental Council Association of Nigeria (MD-CAN) FCTA chapter, Dr. Musa Emmanuel stated that the rules was not followed accordingly and the retirement was done by people who do not know the rules or choose to ignore them.

“The FCTA, Medical Health Care services are accessible and affordable to everyone, but the retirement will affect the sector greatly, the letter is worrisome, he added.

The president of Association of Resident Doctors ( ARD) FCTA, Dr Rahmon Olayinka Sodiq, said that people from Nasarawa, Kogi and others no nearby environments comes to FCT to access medical care, because they believe in the FCT medical care system, but who are those consultants that will be present?. We hope that the letter will be reverted, he said.