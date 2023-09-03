NNPC’s Huub Stokman assumes leadership of MOMAN

Mr Huub Stokman, the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd., has been appointed as the new Chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

The association made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

The association said Olumide Adeosun, the Chief Executive Officer of Ardova Plc and the outgoing Chairman of MOMAN, completed his term on Thursday, Aug. 31.

It said that Stokman who is the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd., will assume the leadership role for the next two years effective from Sept. 1.

The statement read:” Under the guidance of Olumide Adeosun, MOMAN has thrived as a cornerstone of the Nigerian energy landscape, fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration within the petroleum marketing sector.

“MOMAN achieved remarkable milestones during his tenure, advocating for industry excellence, sustainability, and regulatory advancements.

“Olumide Adeosun’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in steering MOMAN through a dynamic period marked by transformative changes in the energy sector.

“His commitment to driving operational

excellence, regulatory adherence, and community engagement has set a solid foundation for the association’s future endeavours.”

According to the association , the new chairman, Stokman, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

The group said that as the managing director of NNPC Retail Ltd., he had demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing complex operations, optimising business strategies, and fostering strategic partnerships.

The association said that his deep understanding of the petroleum retail landscape uniquely positions him to lead MOMAN into the next phase of its journey.

“MOMAN expresses its profound gratitude to Adeosun for his dedicated service and outstanding contributions during his tenure as chairman,” it said.

The association said Adeosun’s legacy would continue to inspire and guide members as they

navigate the evolving energy landscape and pursue new horizons.

“Huub Stokman’s appointment as chairman ushers in an exciting chapter for MOMAN.

“His expertise, vision, and commitment to industry excellence align seamlessly with the association’s mission to drive sustainable growth, advocate for regulatory advancements, and champion the interests of its members,” MOMAN said.

Mr Clement lsong, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of MOMAN, was also reappointed for a second term of five years.

According to Isong, MOMAN looks forward to a seamless transition and a new era of innovation and growth under Stokman’s leadership.

He said the association remained dedicated to promoting the highest standards of business

practices, fostering collaboration, and contributing positively to Nigeria’s energy sector and economy.