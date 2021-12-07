Wike, Okonjo Iweala Bag Awards at DAAR Anniversary

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the Director General, World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were on Monday conferred with Man of the Year and Woman of the Year award respectively.

The awards were given to the duo at the 4th DAAR Awards ceremony which marked the 25th anniversary of Africa Independent Television (AIT) in Abuja.

Presenting the award to Governor Wike, the Chairman of the occasion, Sir Steve Omojafor commended him for the transformational leadership he has exhibited as governor.

Omojafor noted that Governor Wike has recorded giant strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and sports.

He recommended the Wike model for other politicians to emulate in order to fast track development in the country.

” If other governors carry out their responsibilities like Governor Wike, Nigeria will be a better place for all,” he stated.

Omojafor described the honour bestowed on Governor Wike as well deserved and commended DAAR Communications PLC for recognising excellence.

Receiving the award on behalf of Governor Wike, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, thanked the organisers for the recognition that would spur the governor to do more.

She noted that Governor Wike is delivering more people oriented projects in his second tenure because of his avowed commitment to leave behind a worthy legacy.

Banigo stated that the governor’s determination to challenge the status quo is to promote the rule of law and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

She described Rivers State as the safest place to invest and do business in the country and invited investors to take advantage of the situation.

The Deputy Governor dedicated the award to God and the people of the State who gave the governor a second term mandate because of his visionary leadership.

The Governors of Osun, Borno and Delta States also bagged Outstanding Leadership in Public Service in Citizens Welfare, Peace and Security and Education respectively.

For a better society