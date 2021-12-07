President Buhari hails Lai Mohammed at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on his 70th birthday, joining family and friends to celebrate with the devoted public servant.

The President congratulates the minister on the milestone, heralded by many years of diligent service to the country, working as a lawyer and businessman, before getting into politics where he served as Chief of Staff in Lagos State, and National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As a party stalwart, President Buhari notes the sacrifices and contributions of the minister in raising a formidable information machinery that went a long way in bringing change in the country.

The President believes Mohammed works assiduously to create understanding and enhance the image of the country by bridging the gaps in information, commending his ingenuity, resilience and emotional intelligence.

President Buhari joins members of Federal Executive Council, All Progressives Congress and the media industry in wishing the Minister of Information good health, strength and longer life.

For a better society