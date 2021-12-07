Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women’s Wing Lagos State Thanksgiving , End of year party held in Lagos

Cross Section of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women’s Wing Lagos State Praising God during their Thanksgiving at the Church .

L-r …Woman leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo) ; Opuruiche Queen ;Chief (Mrs) Onyekachi Ngozi Asumpta; receiving her Certificate from ;Eze Ndigbo Ikeja Eze Uche Dimgba ( right ) Eze Ossai Igwe Onyemekwe (2nd right).

L-r …Executive Vice Chairman Amowo Odofin Local Government Area (LGA) Hon (Mrs) Chika Mareen Ashara, receiving award from Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos ;Chief Everest Ozonweke ; Chief Chuks Onyekwere and publicity Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women’s Wing Lagos Mrs. Joy Uzomefuna.

L-r…Immediate Past president Anambra State Women Association Lagos (ASWAL) Dr (Mrs) Nkeiru Ifekwem, Woman leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo) ; Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche.

Mrs Adaeze Anosike, (middle) with Other Members at the reception at sunny Field Event. Lawanson Surulere Lagos 11/12/2021… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society