Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women’s Wing Lagos State Thanksgiving , End of year party held in Lagos

Woman leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo) her Husband Mr Edwin Uche Obiora. (both Middle) Former President Igbo Speaking Community In Lagos Chief Chris Ekwilo;(left) Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche (right) all presenting their gift to the Lord during the Thanksgiving Service held at SS Mulumba & David Catholic Church Lawanson .Surulere Lagos on 11/6/2021.
 Cross Section of Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Women’s   Wing Lagos State  Praising God  during their Thanksgiving at the Church .

L-r …Woman leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Lagos State  Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo) ; Opuruiche Queen  ;Chief (Mrs) Onyekachi  Ngozi Asumpta; receiving her Certificate from ;Eze Ndigbo Ikeja Eze Uche Dimgba  ( right )  Eze Ossai Igwe Onyemekwe (2nd right).

L-r …Executive Vice Chairman Amowo Odofin Local Government Area (LGA) Hon (Mrs)  Chika Mareen Ashara, receiving award  from Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos ;Chief Everest Ozonweke ; Chief Chuks Onyekwere and  publicity Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Women’s   Wing Lagos  Mrs. Joy Uzomefuna.

L-r…Immediate Past president Anambra State Women Association Lagos (ASWALDr (MrsNkeiru Ifekwem, Woman leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Lagos State  Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo) ; Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche.

Mrs Adaeze Anosike, (middle) with Other Members at the reception at sunny Field Event. Lawanson Surulere Lagos 11/12/2021… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

