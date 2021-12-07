Rainoil Tennis Open: Top seeds have easy wins

In less than three weeks after crashing out in the first round of a recent tournament in Abuja. one of the Rain Oil tennis tournament top seeds. Nonso Madueke announced his determination to fight for the prize money when he overwhelmed his opponent, Canice Akpan 4~0 in their game.

Madueke who proved too strong for his opponent made use of his good serves and quality play to win all the sets and advance to the next stage of the money-spinning event.

He told our correspondent shortly after the encounter that he was happy to win noting that playing on clay is always difficult.

“I’m happy winning this game after my disappointing performance in Abuja last three weeks when I crashed out in the first round.

” You know it’s not easy playing on clay because you’ve to keep hitting the ball and with the way, I played today by the special Grace of God. I hope to get to the finals”. he stressed.

In the other matches, top seeds; Imeh Joseph and Marylove Edwards had easy wins over their opponents. Umoh Joseph and Eze Chidinma whom they beat 4~0 respectively.

Also, Idaware David beat Olowu Idris 4~0. Adebisi Ayomide defeated Godgift Timbra with Audu Muktar beating Bello Damola, just as Udofia Mary lost 4~2 to Aiyegbusi Aanu in the female category.

The tournament which attracted 64 male and 32 female players in the singles event continues today at the clay courts of Lagos Country Club. Ikeja. Lagos. It will be rounded up on Saturday, December 11 with the winners of the male and female event going home with N600,000 and N500,000 respectively while their runners~up will be N300,000 and N250,000 richer.

For a better society