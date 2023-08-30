Champion Newspapers Limited
Wike, Inuwa, Abiodun, Otu to lead APC guber campaigns In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

The Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has set up three national campaign councils for the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.
Federal Capital Territory, FCT, minister, Nyesom Wike is a member of the 123-man Campaign Council for Bayelsa state.
Gombe state Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya will chair the Bayelsa Campaign Council; Cross River state Governor, Bassey Otu will chair the 138-member Imo Campaign Council, while Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state will chair a 135-member council for Kogi.
The three Co-Chairmen for Kogi are governors Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos); Umar Bago (Niger) and Uba Sani (Kaduna).
Imo has Ebonyi state Governor, Francis Nwifuru; Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, as Co-Chairmen.
Bayelsa has Defence Minister, Mohammed Badaru; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, as Co-Chairmen.

