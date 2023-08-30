Zulum pays late-night visit to Biu Specialist hospital, orders recruitment of 5 doctors, 20 nurses

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has ordered the immediate rehabilitation of Biu Specialist Hospital just as he approved the recruitment of 5 medical doctors and 20 nurses for the hospital.

Prof Zulum, who gave the directive on Monday during a late-night visit to the hospital said “Insha’Allah I will send a team to come and examine the hospital before I leave this town. We will do the reconstruction in phases so that the provision of healthcare services will continue while the reconstruction work is ongoing.”

Zulum mostly pays unscheduled late-night visits to hospitals in order to personally assess functionality and approve interventions where necessary.

He said that the rehabilitation of Biu Specialist Hospital will involve a comprehensive overhaul of the hospital’s infrastructure, including the renovation of existing wards, installation of modern medical equipment, and the enhancement of sanitation and hygiene facilities to meet specialist status.

Before arriving in Biu on Monday, Zulum was in Damboa, the headquarters of Damboa Local Government on Sunday where he spent the night coordinating humanitarian activities.

The Governor supervised the distribution of food palliatives to over 18,000 families wiith each of the 18,000 families multiplied by the standard of 6 members per household, about 108,000 persons benefitted from Zulum’s distribution.

Each of the 18,000 households received one bag of rice and one bag of maize grain.