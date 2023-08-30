Police arrest 67 during same sex marriage in Delta

Delta State Police command has paraded 67 gay suspects arrested at an alleged gay wedding at a hotel in Uvwie local government area.

The state Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe said they would be prosecuted in line with laws relating to anti-gay issues.

He said about one hundred of them were arrested but at the end of the profiling the number was scaled down to 67.

“We arrested about a hundred of them but after investigation, the number of the suspects dropped to 67.

“They will be arraigned in court in line with the laws of the land”, he said.

An invitation card to the party where the suspected gays were arrested that was sighted by our reporter simply read , : ” All white party /award nite .Dress code is white and white. 1k gate fee, table for four 5k. Date 26 August, 2023.”

The police image maker also warned youths to desist from acts running against the laws of the land.

He also advised those into criminal activities in Warri, Uvwie and other parts of the state to shun such acts, saying the command was determined to smoke them out.

“The command is ever ready to smoke out criminal elements in Warri, Uvwie and other parts of the state.

”I urge all youths on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police,.CP Wale Abass to be law abiding. Shun every temptations to go into crime because if you are caught the laws will apply”, he said.