Wike blows hot on one-chance operators , sets up JTF on cross-border crimes

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Worried by the incessant security threat on FCT residents, the Barr. Nyesom Wike’s led Federal Capital Territory administration is determined to stamp out cross border banditry and eliminate the menace of one-chance robbers, as it’s set up two joint task forces made of all security agencies in the territory.

One-chance robbers often pick unsuspecting passengers and dispossess them, often harming their victims in the process and sometimes killing them.

Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Haruna Garba disclosed this on Friday evening in Abuja at the end of the FCT Security Council meeting chaired by Wike.

Addressing journalists, Garba who was flanked by the FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu as well as other defence and intelligence chiefs, while ddressing journalists said; “The FCT Security Council meeting chaired by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike held today and discussed ways and means to flush out criminal elements in the FCT, stop cross border crimes and curb the menace of one chance.

“Consequently, it was resolved to set up a joint taskforce of all security agencies on the menace of one-chance.

“Also, a joint taskforce on cross border crimes to tackle the issue of armed robbers, kidnappers and all forms of crimes in the FCT will be set up.

“These two security operations have commenced in earnest.

“We wish to assure residents of our resolve to curb all forms of criminalities in the territory”, he stated.

While responding to why security operatives often raid mechanic workshops in the territory, the police boss said it was based on intelligence.

“FCT is the heart of the country, with a lot of people coming in and who have no businesses here. They end up staying under bridges and even in some mechanic workshops.

“What we are doing is to raid and when we raid, we remove the chaff from the grains so that residents can sleep with their two eyes closed”. He said.