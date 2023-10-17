Nasarawa Gov appeals tribunal’s sack, joins APC, INEC, Ombugadu as respondents

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has appealed the ruling of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal (GEPT), which sacked him from office and declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the 2023 governorship election.

In a fresh appeal filed at the Court of Appeal in Makurdi, Benue State, Sule named his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as one of the respondents.

The other respondents are INEC and Ombugadu.

Sule is seeking an interpretation of the tribunal’s ruling, which was a split decision.

Two of the three judges on the panel ruled in favour of Ombugadu, while the other judge affirmed Sule’s election.

In his appeal, Sule argued that the tribunal erred in its ruling and that he should be declared the rightful winner of the election.

Ombugadu and the PDP have, as understood, filed a cross-appeal against Sule’s appeal.