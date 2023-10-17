Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Egypt, US, Israel agree ceasefire in southern Gaza

World
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Egypt, Israel, and the U.S. agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to begin at 0600 GMT coinciding with the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing, two Egyptian security sources said on Monday.

 

The sources said the ceasefire would last for several hours but were not clear on the exact duration. They also said the three countries had agreed that Rafah would be open until 1400 GMT on Monday as a one-day initial re-opening.

 

 

Asked for confirmation, the Israeli military and the U.S. Embassy in Israel had no immediate comment. This was not immediately confirmed by officials with Gaza’s governing Hamas either.

 

(Reuters)

Continue Reading
Editor 14946 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Israel confirms 126 hostages with Hamas.

Israeli Military warns 1.1 mln Gaza residents to relocate…

Israel-Palestinian crisis:Death toll hits 1,500, including…

Gaza-Israel war death toll rises to over 1100, with…

1 of 54