Egypt, US, Israel agree ceasefire in southern Gaza

Egypt, Israel, and the U.S. agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to begin at 0600 GMT coinciding with the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing, two Egyptian security sources said on Monday.

The sources said the ceasefire would last for several hours but were not clear on the exact duration. They also said the three countries had agreed that Rafah would be open until 1400 GMT on Monday as a one-day initial re-opening.

Asked for confirmation, the Israeli military and the U.S. Embassy in Israel had no immediate comment. This was not immediately confirmed by officials with Gaza’s governing Hamas either.

