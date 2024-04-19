Wike Appoints Secretary For FCT Civil Service Commission

Favour Ishember, Abuja

For efficient and smooth administration of the newly established Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission (FCT-CSC), the Minister of the Federal capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of Umar Sanda Kuso, as the Secretary of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

Kuso’s appointment is contained in a letter dated 16th April 2024, and signed by the Head of the Civil Service, FCT, Dr. Udo Samuel Atang, on behalf of the Minister.

According to the letter, the appointment is for a tenure of five (5) years in the first instance. The appointment is in an accordance with the Act establishing the FCT Civil Service Commission and at the discretion of the FCT Minister.

It attracts the condition of service as well as the emolument as may be approved by the Minister.

The letter urged the Secretary to strive to contribute positively towards achieving the mandate of the Commission, and by extension, the residents of the FCT, and indeed Nigerians at large.

Before his appointment, Umar Sanda Kuso was a Director of Administration and Finance in the Land Administration Department of the FCT.

Kuso, a graduate of Political Science from the prestigious Bayero University Kano, also holds a master’s degree from the same University. A competent and versatile Administrator, Kuso has held several positions while working at the FCT Civil Service.

He is known to be an astute Administrator with deep knowledge on the workings of the Civil Service and possesses high administrative prowess needed in handling sensitive assignment for the FCT Administration.

The new Secretary of the FCT-CSC, hails from Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State, and is happily married with children.