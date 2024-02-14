Wigwe: News of Abimbola’s sudden death has left me shattered –Segun Awolowo

The Executive Secretary of the National Action Committee on AfCTA, Mr. Segun Awolowo, has said the sudden death of the former Nigeria Exchange Group Chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, in an helicopter crash, has left him shattered and unable to comprehend the enormity of the loss people have suffered.

Segun Awolowo, who stated this in his tribute entitled: “Inà njò ogirì o sà”(if a fire is burning, the wall never runs), said that he and the late Abimbola shared a bond that transcended time and distance.

It would be recalled that Abimbola Ogunbanjo died in a helicopter crash along with the Group Managing Director /CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son on Saturday, 10th February, 2024.

In his tribute, Segun Awolowo said: …….”From our days as childhood friends to the halcyon days at Igbobi College to more recent moments of pride as recipients of awards from the Igbobi College Old Boys Association a brotherhood cemented in Geneva & Lausanne, Switzerland, our friendship stood as a testament to enduring camaraderie and mutual respect.

“We laughed together, we dreamed together and we faced life’s challenges hand in hand.

“The title of this tribute translates to “if a fire is burning, the wall never runs” Those were his words to me every time we greeted encouraging us to always face our fears and never give up . “MAN MI”, our last meeting was at Igbobi College on Sunday, 4th February, both unaware it was the final goodbye.

“As we grapple with the pain of his absence, let us also celebrate the life of a remarkable man who touched so many with his kindness. Though he may no longer walk among us, his legacy will endure a guiding star for all who knew him.

“To my dearest sister Titi and the entire Ogunbanjo family, I offer my most sincere and sentimental condolences and unwavering support during this trying time. May God grant you all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“And to you my dear “Ogbeni“, may God in His infinite mercy grant your noble and proud Ijebu soul perfect and permanent peace. Amen”.

