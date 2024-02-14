Ondo PDP loses Chairman, Adams, dies 43 days after suspension

.Party, former Speaker, others mourn,

.Three days’ mourning declared

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The suspended Ondo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fatai Adams, has been reportedly died.

Sources said he died on Tuesday after he complained of headache in his home in Akure, the state capital.

The former PDP chairman was said to have been rushed to the hospital where he died.

Adams was suspended on January 2 by PDP executive officers for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party to disrepute.

His suspension was ratified by the State Working Committee on January 4.

His death came 43 days after he was suspended from the party.

In its reaction, the State Chapter of the party has expressed shock over the passing of Hon. Fatai Adams, whose death occurred at a private hospital in Akure, the state capital after a brief illness.

A statement by the party’s spokesman, Kennedy Peretei, said his transition at this trying time of the party is not only sad but traumatic.

He said the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party has declared a three- day mourning period, while party flags are to fly at half mast and all party Secretariats shut for the period across the state.

Adams was a Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly (2007-2011).

He was elected State Chairman in August 2020.

He also served as Deputy State Chairman of the PDP in Ondo State.

The party commiserated with his family and the Ondo State PDP at large.

Reactions have been trailing the sudden death of an Irun-Akoko born politician and immediate past chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state Alhaji, Fatai Adams.

A former Speaker, Ondo State whose tenure late Adam’s served as member Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Victor Olabimtan, described him as a complete gentleman, loyal and dedicated to duties while in the State Assembly representing Akoko Northwest Constituency 2.

Olabimtan lamented that a notable political figure in Ondo State is gone.

The Chairman, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Akoko Northwest local government, Sheik Basiru Aminu, described Adams as a Muslim who transferred Islamic norms to politics with his humility, respect to elders and spending on the work of Allah.

Sheik Aminu said his 30-minute Radio annual programe during Ramadan can’t be easily forgotten.

A member of PDP from Afin-Akoko, Mr. Ade Ikusemori, described Adams death as a very big loss to party saying it was through his efforts that the party won a seat to the House of Assembly in Akoko constituency 2.

