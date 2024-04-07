Why we released farming jingle – IPOB 

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafran, IPOB, disclosed that it released the farming jingle to save the Igbos from hunger that is currently ravaging the entire country, by asking them to embark on all manners of cultivation of farm produce as was done in those days.

In the jingle which was made available to newsmen from the IPOB Directorate of State, DOS, headed by Chika Edoziem, the jingle pleaded to Igbos to use the commencement of this rainy season to quickly embark on the farming.

” They should embark on all manners of farming, that include, animal husbandry, crops, especially cash crops, and use fertilizers among others because we have enough land for cultivation.

“These days people are being kidnapped for money because of hunger and starvation. Men and women now kidnap/sell their fellow human beings because of hunger and the only way out is farming.

“Our people should go back to farming, ‘Operation back to farm’, our people are known in those days as farmers. It was then our major means of livelihood,” the jingle stated.

As at the time of filing this story, it was not clear as to how the plate of the jingle will get to those who described it as a welcome development and commended IPOB for her efforts aimed at puting food on the table for her people.