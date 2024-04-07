NUC INSPECTS TRANSATLANTIC MEDICINE, HEALTH SC UNI IN ANAMBRA COMMUNITY

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

The yet to be Unveiled Transatlantic Medicine and Heath Science University located in Umuchukwu, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State owned by US based medical practitioner, Dr. Godwin Maduka was over the weekend inspected by a team from the National Universities Commission, NUC.

The high powered delegation led by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Chris Maiyaki after the inspection expressed satisfaction with the quality of structure put in place.

Maiyaki hailed Maduka for his decision to float such a gigantic project,

While expressing the readiness of the university regulator to offer the needed support in ensuring that more opportunities are available for human capital development in the country, Maiyaki hailed Maduka for his decision to float such a huge project.

According to the NUC Executive Secretary, a project of this nature will help Nigeria groom the needed manpower that will provide medical services to the teeming populace.

The 17-storey building referenced as the tallest building in the South East will be housing the proposed university.

Also enclosed in the structure are residences for the Principal Officers – VC, Bursar, Registra, Librarian, lecture theatre, administrative block, hostel and other blocks.

Speaking during the inspection, Maduka said that the project has become necessary in view of the ‘japa’ syndrome that has hit the medical industry.

He gave assurance that the university will be fully functional in September with the admissions of students and other academic activities.

The medical doctor who is also a philanthropist added, “The medical institution will house others things like, pharmacy, dental, nursing, radiology technology and other allied health and research students.’

It is believed that the multi-billion naira investment is part of Maduka’s efforts to redirect part of his business interests back to Nigeria from US where he has six hospitals and moreso, to empower local experts, especially with the growing brain drain in the industry.

The NUC inspection team was accorded befitting reception by the jubilant community.

Meanwhile, the team from Project Implementation Committee was also at the inspection tour.