Political parties butt heads at Achina as Anambra PDP Chieftain gives daughter’s hand in marriage 

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Awka

Ebele Achina, Aguata local Government Area of Anambra State was turned into a beehive of political activities when PDP Aguata Local Government Chair, Honorable Felix Ezemezue gave Godsfavour, his daughter’s hand in marriage to an Abia State based businessman, Mr. Chima Onwuchekwa, on Saturday .

Political parties led by party chieftains and some officers took turns to spray money on the couple, Chima and Godsfavour as they danced to tune of African musical rendition before going to see their host, Ezemezue for felicitation and political discussion over 2025 governorship election in the state.

Prominent among them were APGA, PDP, APC and LP whose agents, according to sources, allegedly penetrated the canopies to woo the people in attendance into their parties, after chants of party slogans and ovation.

Valentine Ozigbo and Honorable Ezechukwu, governorship and House of Repredentatives candiates in the 2021 and 2023 elections respectively who came to the event with escorts were said to have heightened the mood of the event without creating chaos in the place.

In an interview Ezemezue who described traditional wedding as an important aspect of marriage in Southeast, decried high bride price in some communities in the region , stressing that women were not articles meant for the highest bidder.

“This is the traditional wedding of my daughter,. It is not political rally. Today, I gave my daughter, Godsfavour in marriage to Mr. Chima Onwuchekwa, from Okoko Item , Abia State . Parents, traditional leaders and president -Generals should help stop high bride price. We should stop such practice because it is inimical to matrimonial harmony. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala was born of a woman and was married. Dora Akuyili was a woman, she was married. We don’t sell women. Women are not articles in market place meant for highest bidder”, Ezemezue said.

He urged Nigerian women to wake up and join politics and contribute to development of the country.