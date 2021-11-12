Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

When infrastructure is in place, our people can look after themselves, Buhari tells IDB President

Latest News
By Peter
0 4

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday met with President of Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Dr Mohammed Al-Jasser at the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum, explaining why the administration was committed to an infrastructure renaissance for Nigeria.

 

“We are struggling very hard on infrastructure, because there can’t be sustainable development without it,” the President said.

 

“Considering the vastness of our country, we need roads, rail, power, airports, housing, and that is what we have engaged ourselves with in the past six years. And our people are seeing the new developments. Relative to the resources available to us, we have not done badly. When infrastructure is in place, our people can look after themselves.”

 

President Buhari thanked the IDB for its help so far, saying; “what we are so dependent on (crude oil) has lost a lot of energy. It is coming back gradually, and we are breathing a bit more with some confidence. But we expect greater cooperation from you.”

 

Dr Al-Jasser said he had been glad to see the level of collaboration between Nigeria and the IDB since he assumed duties three months ago, telling President Buhari: “I am impressed by your policies on infrastructure, which will give opportunities to youths, and encourage the private sector. Nigeria is a pivotal country to us, and it deserves all the help it can get.”

 

The IDB boss said the main role of the bank was to promote development among its stakeholders, and will continue to lend a helping hand to Nigeria.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5069 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

S/East Governor’s congratulate Professor Soludo on…

Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze Commends FG For Mulling Political…

Raid on Justice Mary Odili’s residence: Police parade…

DHQ: Troops kill 31 terrorists, arrest 71 as 1,186 surrender…

1 of 583

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More