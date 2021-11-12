S/East Governor’s congratulate Professor Soludo on election victory

CLEMENT NNACHI ,Abakaliki

Governors of the five States of the south- east political zone under the aegies of South-East Governors Forum have congratulated Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his election victory in the November 6 Gubernatorial polls in Anambra State.

In a Statement issued on Thursday by the Forum Chairman and Governor of Ebonyi State Engr David Umahi described the victory of the ex-CBN boss as well deservef.

“May I, on behalf of South-East Governors congratulate Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo on his victory in the just-concluded Anambra governorship election”

The Statement equally congratulated all other candidates that participated in the election for their efforts and peaceful conduct during and after the election.

The Forum urged Professor Soludo to extend loving hands to all the candidates in the election for the progress of the state .

“After every election, party politics should be left to political parties while good governance takes the centre stage for the good of the people.

The South-East Governors equally congratulated Governor Willie Obiano for a successful governorship election in Anambra state.

“Testimonies available on the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the election speak greatly of their excellent job”

” Let me therefore, congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for a great job*

We are grateful to all security chiefs and their men for their excellent job in the conduct of the election, there all played their roles excellently within their rules of engagement*

Our gratitude goes to all our religious leaders, our political leaders, our traditional fathers, many stakeholders of South East, and Mr. Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer for their efforts in ensuring that the sit-at-home order and threats against holding the election were aborted*

The Forum extolled President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts and neutrality in the success of the Anambra election.

Mr President you have once again demonstrated that you are a true democrat with a great commitment to bequeath to the nation an impeccable electoral process*

Mr President please, as a follow-up to your presidential delegation to South-East this year on the solution to the situation of South-East, may we inform you that we South-East leaders have been working so hard for an amicable solution

According to the Statement, all leaders of South-East strongly wish to present to Mr President some suggestions for a possible political solution over our present situation.

For a better society