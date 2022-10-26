We’ve not failed to regulate, control use of pesticides in Nigeria -NAFDAC DG

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said contrary to speculations, it has not failed in its duties to regulate and control the use of Pesticides in the country.

This was contained in a statement on “The Regulation and Control of Pesticides in Nigeria” issued on Tuesday and signed by the Director-General of the Agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

According to Prof. Adeyeye, the Agency has been interacting closely with the agro-dealers, and farmers, among others, in the regulation and control of pesticides used in Nigeria.

She said the regulatory activities of NAFDAC rested on the Agency’s mandate stated in NAFDAC Act Cap N1 LFN 2004 amid other laws to ensure safety, quality and efficacy as well as establish compliance with global best practices.

Re-iterating the Agency’s ongoing regulatory activities in relation to pesticides and agrochemicals in the country, Adeyeye said: “NAFDAC has continually reviewed its guidelines and strengthened collaboration with MDAs and stakeholders to ensure effective control of pesticides”.

“The NAFDAC laboratories are ISO 17025 certified and ensure that all packaged food products for local consumption and export follow the Codex Minimum Residue Limits (MRLs).

“Our activities target professionalism, food security and food safety from farm to plate by ensuring that only safe and right quality food and pesticide products are available for consumption and use”, the DG stated.

The core activities of the Agency on pesticides, according to her, include: Inspection of production facilities and warehouses; Development of guidelines, standards and regulations in collaboration with relevant stakeholders; Registration of pesticide products; Quality control /laboratory analysis; Research activities towards regulatory decisions and Risk Assessment Identification.

Others are: Effective surveillance and continuous monitoring of safe and responsible use of pesticides; Issuance of e-License/Permits; Listing of pesticide and agrochemical marketers; Port inspection of pesticides at the points of entry; Investigation and enforcement to ensure compliance; Creating awareness and Establishing strong relationships with stakeholders.

She further stated that as part of the Agency’s efforts to safeguard the health of the Nigerian populace in 2019, some regulatory measures and controls were put in place to arrest/mitigate the abuse and misuse of Agrochemicals:

She said NAFDAC banned the importation and manufacture of 100ml pack size of Agricultural formulations of Dichlorvos and hawking of all photochemical formulations with immediate effect; and mandatory listing of dealers (distributors/marketers/retailers) of agrochemicals.

Also, there were training and certification of Agro-input dealers nationwide in collaboration with CropLife Nigeria and Nigeria Agro-Input Dealers Association (NAIDA).

Adeyeye said the Agency introduced a permit to clear all bulk pesticides and agrochemicals apart from the sensitization of stakeholders on safe and responsible use of pesticides and Agrochemicals nationwide

NAFDAC also advised the general public to desist from the misuse of agricultural formulations of Dichlorvos as household insecticides.

In 2020, the DG said the Agency, in a collaborative effort, reviewed the safety profile of some registered agrochemicals in Nigeria and in consultation with relevant stakeholders, initiated a four -year phase out plan for Paraquat and Atrazine products considering the health risks these products pose to public health, and bearing in mind the need to have in place adequate and suitable replacements for these products.

“In the light of the foregoing, the ban and enforcement action for Paraquat and Atrazine are as follows:

“The importation of Paraquat and Atrazine is to stop on 31st December 2022 and 2023, respectively.

“Moratorium for the exhaustion of available stock for Paraquat and Atrazine will be January- December 2023 and 2024, respectively.

“Ban and enforcement action for Paraquat and Atrazine will commence on 1st January 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“The Agency recently reviewed the list of registered pesticides due to their associated health implications and stakeholders will be engaged to discuss the proposed phase-out of the following products.

“Anthraquinone, Carbendazim, Chlorothalonil, Clothianidim, Diquat Dibromite, Diquate Dichloride, Oxadiargyle, Thiacloprid, Ametryn and Methomyl, Carbofuran and Chlorpyrifos and reclassification of use for the Amitraz, Fipronil, Flocoumafen, Permethrin, and Cyfluthrin”, Adeyeye added.

Advising NAFDAC w relevant stakeholders to adhere to all regulatory measures when handling or using pesticides, NAFDAC said it was committed to safeguarding the health of Nigerians, seeking their cooperation in achieving the mandate.

