RMAFC sets to Review Political, Judicial, Public Office Holders’ pay.

ODUNITAN AYENI, Abuja

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has concluded arrangements to start the process for carrying out the review of the remuneration for Political, Public and Judicial office holders in the country.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mohammed Bello Shehu stated this during a courtesy visit to the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state in his office in Abuja.

In a press release signed by the Commission, Public Relation Officer, Nwachukwu Christian, Bello pointed out that pursuant to the functions of RMAFC in paragraph 32(D) of part 1 to the third schedule of 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, empowers the Commission to determine the remuneration appropriate to political, Public and Judicial office holders in the country informing that the last time the review was carried out was 2008 which makes it even over due for review.

In his speech, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal congratulated Bello Shehu on his new appointment as RMAFC Chairman while pointing out that RMAFC as one of the constitutional bodies in the country has been underfunded over the years thereby making it difficult for the Commission to function properly in monitoring all the revenue accruals into and from the revenue account noting that the Commission should rather be funded on a first line charge.

“This will possibly help the Commission go into digital monitoring and tracking of all accruable revenues into the Federation account thereby increasing revenues for sharing among the three tiers of government”, he said.

Gov. Tambuwal further encouraged the readiness of RMAFC to commence the process for the review of remuneration exercise while pointing out that the salaries of Judges in the country particularly is one of the least in Public service.

The RMAFC boss promised to produce fair and credible remuneration for the affected officers before the end of this present administration