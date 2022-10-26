Bank of The Mind is essentially a motivational book, but also educational. It has 36 chapters and over 232 pages (including prefixes). The author has been careful in the choice of scriptural references to ensure they further strengthen the thought process in each case and to communicate the value of divine help in the course of our endeavours.

Style:

This is a free-flowing motivational book, laced with humour and anecdotal references and quotes that help crystallize the subject matter. As with his many other works, you will be highly impressed with the vastness of material and literature the author must have covered prior to writing this book; by reason of the quotes from works and words of renown authors, researchers and books of different fields and generations including significant quotes from the Bible and world-rated magazines that buttress different thoughts and encouragements in relevant chapters. Yet I do not have any concern for plagiarism as he was careful to quote the authors or postulators in each case basically as references.

He has chosen short and coordinated chapters in discussing the various aspects of the subject, each chapter opening with a quote from a renowned author or researcher of recent or historic repute, thus making it easy for people who might be scared upon seeing a content of 36 chapters, and also allowing you to fit this book in your daily routine if you are not the type that will insist on finishing a book once you start before doing something else. So, you can chew the book bitesize without losing the train of thought in each round of reading.

Depending on which level you are at in your career, this book could make for a good preparation for a job interview or could afford good material if you are a teacher, a motivational speaker or a leader of leaders.

Now let’s explore!

•The first five chapters of the book essentially discussed the mind as a resource centre. It opens with an interesting story of a wealthy man that gave a plot of land to each of his two sons for an inheritance before his death. Find out what each did with the same resource simply by a mind-set of the value of that inheritance, buttressing the opening quote in that chapter by Ralph Waldo Emerson.

•Unlike most banks of today, this resource centre; Bank of the Mind, functions 24/7 including public holidays. And you know what? It recognizes all currencies and is well capitalized and staffed. This bank is guaranteed not to fail by a superior bank that cannot fail. Find out more in Chapter one.

•The following chapters discuss some of the currencies you can withdraw from this bank and how the power of imagination can become a key (like an ATM card) to help you withdraw these currencies.

•Discover how your mentality determines your reality and the author references Pastor Sam Amaku as saying and I quote: “Your potential is your credential that makes you influential”

•Find out how you can mine this bank to effectively harness the resources therein, when you explore in chapter four and be careful to effectively man this resource centre (not with the police) but using the instruction of Proverbs 4:23 as quoted in chapter 5 of this book. And before you leave this chapter, the author advices that you take control of your account in this bank and find out how to operate same through this book without divulging your account details to scammers.

•If the mind is as important as the early chapters of this book portrays by liking it to a bank, then the next four chapters encourage that we ensure it IS kept very clean for optimum performance.

•The author quotes Jim Rohm as saying: “If someone is going down the wrong road, he doesn’t need motivation to speed him up — what he needs is education to turn him around”

•This book will teach you how to maintain a balanced thought process, make awesome discoveries through creative thinking and to cultivate the garden of your mind — like the first Son in the earlier story of those sons that their father gave the inheritance of a plot of land.

•When you have learnt the above lessons then it’s time to think outside the box as you progress to chapter eight, understand the principles of financial intelligence as you graduate from the School of Financial

Responsibility as you learn how to manage this bank with prudence and faithful stewardship in chapter nine.

•By the end of chapter 9, you would have been prepared to utilize the resources of this bank to help build others. Your value will impact your generation while you are here as in the words of Joseph Wood Krutch as quoted in this book, as you learn to place maximum demand on grace with a clear understanding that money without a mission is an omission.

•Learn from the wisdom of great men like Arc. Bishop Benson Idahosa as quoted in Chapter 11 and understand that no matter the demand you place on this grace, the resources cannot be exhausted.

•The author was careful to instruct that we learn to spend more time with our maker if we are to maximize the lessons so far enumerated in the previous chapters. We by so doing will be prepared to internalize the consciousness of the fact that we came here well loaded being joint heirs with Jesus Christ. We will be conscious of whose son we are in the midst of challenges and thus extricate ourselves from whatever would ordinarily have kept us from effectively utilizing the resources so well elucidated thus far.

•The second half of this book dwells a lot on the psychology of the mind like you could be thought in an MBA class. The author discusses the anatomy of the brain with such lucid flair that will make a non-scientist appreciate the value of what he has been carrying around with little interest.

Discover whether you are a right brained or left brained person and the qualities each bestows on the beneficiaries. Let this knowledge help you understand the magic of the mind which was alluded to in Proverbs 23:7 (quoted) and start making better use of your mind.

•Understanding of mind techniques is a must read in chapter 16. Understand how to test your IQ through an understanding of the breakdown of IQ scores and the making of geniuses — you might just be one of them.

Find how to use the knowledge gained so far for critical and analytical thinking which is where the rubber meets the road. And depending on the stage where you are in your career, this book could either be a valuable resource for performing well in a job interview, solving complex work puzzles through strategic analyses, or finding a better way to manage your business and gain market share in the midst of a depressed economy that we all can relate to currently. Either way, I can guarantee that whatever money you spend on this book and the time to read from the beginning to the end would have been a worthy investment for you and the many you will pass it on to. So buy the book and please read it and also give it as a gift to someone you love.

•As I conclude, please understand that wealth is often a product of mind-set. A good understanding of eligibility criteria thought in this book will help you know how to withdraw from this Bank of the Mind. Learn further how to grow in your mind power, avoid poverty mentality by thinking like your maker all denominated in the currency of faith.

Finally, learn from this book that:

•None like you have ever existed, and it’s your responsibility to keep yourself inspired

•Get out of the blame game — hold yourself accountable for a higher standard than others expect from you

•And for all you do, do not fail to explore the elasticity of the mind in chapter 34.

•You will be inspired by the commendations of great men captured both at the beginning and the end of this book. Their words and the words of this book are epic and timely. I will encourage you once again to buy this book and also to read from the beginning till the end, and so discover the greatness that awaits you in this Bank of The Mind. God’s grace!

