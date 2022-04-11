Champion Newspapers Limited
Wesley Methodist Church Ajah Lekki Circuit lays foundation of permanent site

Worship
By BISIRIYU
L-r Barrister Ejike Ogar; Engr Adeyinka Adewumi; Chaplain Wesley Chapel lekki , Very Rev Dr Ayo Richards ; Rev Samuel Ojemekele; Chief Enyinnaya Onokala; and Kusimo Joseph , During the Ground breaking Ceremony Church Building and Manse held at Seaside Estate Badore Ajah, by Wesley Methodist church Ajah in Lagos on April 9, /2022 PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI
CHINYERE IKEANYI

The ground breaking of the permanent site of Wesley Methodist Church Ajah, Lekki Circuit Lagos took place on Saturday, April 9, 2022 by the Very Rev Dr Ayo Richards, Chaplain, Wesley Chapel Lekki.

The site will serve as a place of worship for Methodist and other faithful in Ajah, Badore, Langbasa area of Lagos.

The Wesley chapel Lekki circuit was established in August 2017 by the Archbishop Emeritus, His Grace Archbishop Luke Odubanjo.

According to the Chaplain, Dr. Richards, since establishment, the Circuit has been in a rented property and “through the grace of God, we secured two plots of land at seaside, Estate Badore Ajah,  for the permanent structure for the Church Auditorium, Sunday  School and church  manse” .

“In October 2019, the church launched an appeal for fund for the acquisition of a permanent site for worship. We wish to use this opportunity to thank all who responded for the project”, Very Very Rev. Richards stated.

Those in attendance include Land Committee Chairman, Chief Enyinnaya Onokala; Engr Adeyinka Adewumi, The Rev Samuel Ojemekele and others.

