Akeredolu’s wife receives Ada Di Oha Mma Chieftaincy title

The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has added another feather to her Chieftaincy cap, as she was conferred with a traditional title of Ada di oha Mma by Eze Chinyere I of Ogbor na Umuachalu Autonomous Community in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Adorning the Ondo First Lady with instruments of Staff, the Eze Chinyere I, HRH Engr. G.C. Adiukwu, said the traditional title of Ada di oha Mma(Daughter Valued by All), was in recognition of her passion for the development of her maiden environment and the love she demonstrated towards fellow human beings who had crossed her path in their lifetime.

The monarch, who conferred Chieftaincy titles on a few number of personalities as part of activities to celebrate his 80th birthday anniversary, described Mrs. Akeredolu as a rare woman with great future.

Responding to the honour, the newly-crowned Ada di oha Mma, who doubles as Ada Owere I, expressed excitement for the recognition and a show of love demonstrated by the people of the community towards her.

She said: “I’m so happy for this honour done to me, you can’t get it better than this love they have for me, and I love them back”.

Mrs. Akeredolu, who earlier attended the 80th birthday Thanksgiving service of the monarch, held at St. Simon’s Anglican Church Ogbor, Aboh-Mbaise, commended her husband and Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for his unalloyed support and love for her, saying “I married well”.

Dignitaries in attendance included the Federal Lawmaker representing Akoko Southwest/South East, Hon. Ade Adeogun, the Director-General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, Engr. Babajide Akeredolu, the Chairman of Ondo State Universal Basic Education, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, and the wife of Olubaka of Oka-land, Olori Jumoke Adebori Adeleye.

Others are: Commissioner for Physical Planning Hon. Fatai Olotu, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Regional Integration and Diaspora Affairs, zChief Victor Ategbole, Hon. Albert Akintoye, Mr. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, some members of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees (FOWOSO), among others.

Reacting to the honour, Hon. Adeogun described it as testimony of her service to people, especially in Ondo State and her maiden society.

On her part, Olori Jumoke Adebori Adeleye congratulated the Ondo First Lady, stating that the recognition portrayed her as a good daughter of Imo state; while Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan affirmed that she is a wife worthy of emulation who had been providing tremendous support in Ondo state since her husband assumed office as a Governor and described the recognition as meritorious.

He added that the effort of Her Excellency in championing the cause of womanhood had made it possible for Ondo State Government to be Beijing Compliant, considering the number of women in the cabinet of the current administration.

