Palm Sunday at the Cathedral church of Christ , in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Apr 11, 2022 Provost of Cathedral church of Christ, Marina, Very Revd. Adebola Ayodeji Ojofeitimi; (3rd left) and other priest during the Palm Sunday Procession at the Cathedral church of Christ, Marina, in Lagos yesterday PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI. Cross section of Worshippers in Process during the Palm Sunday Procession at the Cathedral church of Christ, Marina, in Lagos yesterday… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
