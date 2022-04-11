Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Palm Sunday at the Cathedral church of Christ , in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Provost of Cathedral church of Christ, Marina, Very Revd. Adebola Ayodeji Ojofeitimi; (3rd left) and other priest during the Palm Sunday Procession at the Cathedral church of Christ, Marina, in Lagos yesterday PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
14
Cross section of Worshippers in Process during the Palm Sunday Procession at the Cathedral church of Christ, Marina, in Lagos yesterday… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6428 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Palm Sunday at Holy Cross Cathedral Lagos

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 11,2022

Ground breaking ceremony Church Building , Manse held at…

Book launch of “Unspoken”, a chronicle of women…

1 of 154