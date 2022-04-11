Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Palm Sunday at Holy Cross Cathedral Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos .Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins,; Secertary to the Archbishiop ,Rev. Fr. Paul Ariole; Cathedral Administration Rev.Fr paul Ijasan ; during the Palm Sunday celebration at Holy Cross Cathedral Lagos yesterday ... PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
12
Cross section of Worshippers in Process during the Palm Sunday ; during the Palm Sunday celebration at Holy Cross Cathedral Lagos yesterday… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For  a better society

 

Continue Reading
Peter 6428 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Palm Sunday at the Cathedral church of Christ , in Lagos

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 11,2022

Ground breaking ceremony Church Building , Manse held at…

Book launch of “Unspoken”, a chronicle of women…

1 of 154