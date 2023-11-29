“We’ll deploy our unique engineering expertise to deliver premium quality for Delta govt and people. — Julius Berger MD

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday flagged off the construction of some priority projects awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc declaring, “Now, let the work begin“

Recall that on October 18 the governor and top management staff of leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, signed the N78billion contract for the construction of flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and anciliary road expansion projects in oil-rich Effurun and Warri metropolis in Delta South and Delta Central Senatorial Districts of the State.

At the historic event Monday, an elated Governor Oborevwori did not mince words in announcing to the world how every Delta man and woman is proud to be associated with the landmark projects.

He said “with the kicking off of these projects today, we are fully sure and aware that together with Julius Berger, Delta State is set to improve the well-being of every Delta son and daughter.”

He buttressed his foregoing statement by adding that the construction of the mega road projects “shall provide new and multifaceted jobs, create wealth for skilled and unskilled workers at various sites, as well as flourishing businesses for food vendors, suppliers and consultants.”

He said “upon completion, the flowers and expanded roads would resolve problems of heavy traffic congestions, facilitate movement of goods and services for sustainable socio-economic development in the Effurun-Warri metropolis. This is the very first time, construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, is moving high technology equipment to Delta State for road construction since the creation of the state,” the Governor further said.

“We have released the agreed sum as advance payment to the contractor, which on its part commenced surveys, final designs, sub-soil tests, and other activities precedent to the commencement of actual construction works. These are in addition to the establishment of site yards, offices, and life camps,” Governor Oborevwori added.

While urging Julius Berger to work relentlessly to beat the deadline for the projects, the governor told the communities and residents to cooperate with the construction company. He said, “I appeal to motorists and pedestrians in the area to be patient, orderly, and obey traffic rules and regulations to facilitate ease of movement and reduce travel time through the construction area.

“The contractors require the understanding and maximum cooperation of the citizens to deliver these projects on schedule.”

Furthermore, Oborevwori said, motorists are encouraged to use the alternative routes in the vicinity whenever feasible to reduce the volume of traffic in the construction area. The State Government, he said, has commenced a programme of maintenance and rehabilitation of the alternative routes to reduce inconvenience to travellers and motorists.

In his brief remarks, , the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter assured the State Governor of the company’s readiness to deliver the projects on schedule saying: “we will deploy all relevant resources into making sure we beat the deadline in our traditional Julius Berger fashion.” He also called for the cooperation of residents, especially during movements across the megalopolis of Effurun and Warri as equipment need to be moved, roads have to diverted and related developments have to come up.

The projects for which work has commenced with the flag-off are as follows:

. Design and construction of flyover Bridge from Enerhen Junction, Effurun to Marine Gate, Warri in Uvwie and Warri South Local Government Areas.

. Study, Design and construction of Road Expansion and Improvement Works on the Section of DSC/NPA Expressway from Effurun Roundabout to DSC Roundabout on the Effurun/Patani (East/West) Highway including Construction of a ¾ Cloverleaf Interchange at the Existing Effurun Flyover Bridge as well as two Pedestrian Bridges, in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

. Design and construction of Flyover Bridge at PTI Junction, along the Effurun/Patani (East/West) Highway, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area; and

. Design and Construction of Flyover at DSC Roundabout, along the Effurun/Patani (East/West) Highway, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.

The landmark event attracted top dignitaries across the state, including members of the state executive council, State House of Assembly members, party leaders, political appointees, Delta royal fathers and people from all walks of life.

Led by the company’s Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, the Julius Berger team to the event in Effurun also included the company’s South-south/South-east regional Manager, Dr Friedrich Wieser, Corporate Security and Compliance Manager, Poul Nielsen, Julius Berger veteran and former Project Manager for the Construction of the Osubi airport near Effurun, Engr. Nortneger, amongst several other company officials.

