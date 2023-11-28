Tinubu committed to ending Boko Haram insurgency — Defence minister

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar has assured Nigerians and the people of the Northeast that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to ending insurgency and other crimes in the country very soon.

Abubakar, who was accompanied by Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogaba were in Maiduguri on an assessment visit to Northeast Operation Hadin Kai to assess the war against Boko Haram insurgency.

Addressing journalists shortly after a closed door meeting with the Service Chiefs and commemders at the Operation Kai headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment, Maidugri on Tuesday, the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru said “we are in the theater Operations Kai to see things for ourselves, develop a strategy and see how we can end Insurgency and other crimes across the nation.

“President Bola Tinubu is committed to ending insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, that was why he asked us to be here. So we have discussed with the commanders on the field and the Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and he told us about the improvement recorded.”

He said “I assure you we have the support of the President and by the grace of God very soon the Boko Haram insurgency will come to an end “.

While addressing the troops, the Minister said ” I bring with me greetings and appreciation from the President and Commander- in -Chief, President Bola Tinubu. He appreciates the sacrifices you have been making to keep the nation safe”.

He said “you are the real heroes of the nation, the Federal Government is committed to your welfare and that of your families for their sacrifices. Your welfare is our priority.

.I am aware of your improved welfare. We are going procure more equipment and platforms”.

He urged the troops to put their best to end the madness of Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast, adding that Nigerians are proud of their sacrifices.

During their visit to the Government House, Maidugurii, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State revealed that the ongoing sustainable onslaught by the military in the fight against terrorists has led to the voluntary surrender of over 160,000 Boko Haram terrorists in the North East of Nigeria.

Zulum warned that the influx of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists and proliferation of light arms from the Sahelian region to the Lake Chad Basin will prolong the fight against insurgency in the basin..

The Governor said in the last 13 years, the Chad Basin countries which comprises Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger republics, have been tormented by Boko Haram insurgency and ISWAP .

“The influx of ISWAP and proliferation of light arms from the Sahelian region through the porous borders of the Chad Basin countries, especially Borno State, is worrisome,” he raised the alarm.The Sahel is now our major problem,” he stated, suggesting, “we have to make sure that there is no safe Haven in Borno State to succeed in the terror war.”, Zulum added.

“Generally, the security situation in Borno State has tremendously improved. There are Boko Haram, but they are not strong. The only way we can degrade the insurgents and clear the Chad Basin of insurgency is by upscaling and continuous military operations,” .

He announced that due to sustained military operations across Borno State, the number of repentant insurgents has now risen to 160,000.

Earlier, the Defence Minister, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, said he was in Borno State, accompanied by the Minister of State, Mohammed Matawalle, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and all the Service Chiefs to assess the the progress in the terror war.

