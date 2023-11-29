3rd Anniversary: 9PSB Partners Lagos Food Bank Initiative to Distribute Food Boxes

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) and the Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI), have partnered to give curated food boxes to the elderly and widows in the Lagos areas of Isolo, Alimosho, Mushin, and Lagos Island as part of activities to commemorate the bank’s third anniversary.

In Kano, 9PSB presented educational supplies to two primary schools, while it made a similar contribution in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, where it gave food and relief supplies to physically challenged pupils.

The partnership is aimed at providing families experiencing food insecurity with carefully selected food boxes filled with necessities and staple foods. The programme is consistent with the corporate social responsibility and community engagement as part of the key values of 9PSB.

The Chief Executive Officer of 9 Payment Service Bank, Branka Mracajac, speaking during the outreach, expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, “As we celebrate our third anniversary, we are honoured to work with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative to give back to the community, especially those in need. This programme demonstrates our dedication to upholding social responsibility and improving the lives of individuals who are struggling.”

“In our quest to stay committed to driving financial inclusion by collaborating and providing innovative and tailor-made financial products and services to the underserved on our mission to bank9ja, our team deemed it fit, not to limit the anniversary celebration to an internal affair but to also reach out to the vulnerable in the society, which has birthed the outreach with LFBI.” Mracajac remarked.

The Executive Director of the Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI), Micheal Sunbola, while felicitating with 9PSB on its third anniversary, thanked the bank for the partnership and highlighted the importance of such in addressing hunger, especially in the light of the present economic realities in the country. He commended 9PSB for the bold and laudable initiative and expressed the desire for more areas of collaboration in the future.

Dedicated to combating hunger and malnutrition in Lagos State, Lagos Food Bank Initiative is a non-profit organization. Through various programmes, the charity feeds underprivileged communities and supports their nutrition.

Over three hundred elderly, widows and physically challenged individuals benefitted immensely from the outreach, in terms of food boxes, cash gifts and educational materials in Lagos, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja respectively.