We in PDP don’t rig elections – Irammae

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The People’s Democratic party PDP, has debunk the claim that it is planning to rigg the forth coming governorship and state assembly elections as said by the former Ambassador of Trinadad and Tobago, Amb. Jika Ardo in an earlier interaction he had with newsmen in Jalingo.

The State PDP Publicity Secretary, Andeta’ rang Irammae denied the allegation saying that the PDP was confident of winning the election and was not planning to do otherwise rather than taking the electorates which is the rightful way.

“We in the PDP, don’t believe in cutting corners

“The APC were desperate, confused and have resolved to lies against the PDP.

“It’s a lie, there is no plan by anybody to rig the election as claimed by the APC chieftain. We are focus in PDP, we are talking to the electorates to win their support. PDP is an institution in Taraba so, we have no point or plan to rig election.

“Our chances are of winning the March 18, 2023 governorship and state assembly elections.

He disclose that since the return of Democracy in 1999, Taraba State has been governed by the People’s Democractic Party (PDP) using the massive support from the people of the state to win Elections and not by any froudelent means.

” The accusation by the (APC) that (PDP) in Taraba State is planning to rig the forthcoming Governorship Election can be best discribed as the ranting of a sinking ship, we have never rigged any election in Taraba State, the (APC) in Taraba State knows that they don’t have anything to convince Tarabans to vote for them in the forthcoming, so they are already seeing a defeat that is why they are ranting.

” We are very hopeful that we will at the polls, our chances are very bright because we are not using sentiment to reach out to the people, we have concretely demonstrated our commitment to the people of Taraba State by putting smiles in their faces.

According to him, PDP has impacted and have presence in all the 168 wards in the state and he is optimistic that the people of Taraba will vote the PDP in the state at the Governorship and state House of Assembly Elections slated for 18th March 2023.

” Taraba state has 168 political wards and if you take a survey of all these wards you will find the impact and presence of the People’s Democractic Party (PDP) in all these wards, through provision of water supply, electricity supply, good roads, health care facilities, good schools and qualified teachers, so with all of these achievements we believe the people of Taraba will vote for (PDP) again – he said.

He called on the people of the state to come in mass to exercises their franchise without any fear of the outcome of the election being rigged.

It recalled that the former Nigeria ambassador to the republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo has accused the the People’s Democratic Party PDP Taraba state chapter perfecting plans to scuttle the March 18th general election in the state by using INEC officials and security agencies.

Ardo made the accusation while interacting with journalists on Sunday in Jalingo also disclosed that the plan was exposed and the electorates have been re-sensitized to resist the idea

The Taraba State Coordinator of Independent Grassroot Presidential Campaign Council IGPCC of the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu insisted that extensive interaction with people at the grassroots and other relevant stakeholders shows that the PDP is jittery due to the outcome of the Presidential election and the general acceptance of the APC in the state and have resolved to use other means to win the election at all costs.

“We have gathered reliably that the PDP has perfected plans to rig the March 18th general election in Taraba State. We are aware that they intend using some INEC officials and security agencies to achieve their aims. We want to warn that the electorates have been well informed and are ready to tackle them.

“The scheme is to ensure that election materials arrive very late especially in the hinterlands so that the election will run into the night when they will perform their devilish acts. Another tactics is to make sure that certain sensitive materials do not come to the polling units at all or they will bring fake results sheets and create confusion.

“To this effect, they are working with some INEC officials to replace some of the persons that were initially trained with their own cronies. They are also working with some security personnels especially the Mopol to intimidate people and create tension.

“I want to inform them that they will do this at their own peril. The president has warned that anyone who tries to scuttle this process will be dealt with decisively and that is what will happen. The electorates have also been warned not to take the law into their own hands but to protect their votes at all cost in line with the laws of the land.

“We are also aware that some people in the present administration in the state want to use their positions in government to intimidate people on election day. Let them remember that their is no commissioner, Adviser or Government appointees on election day. Before the law, we are all electorates with equal rights. The people are well sensitized and will not allow anyone to tamper with their mandates.

“The security men did very well during the last election and they should not compromise this time. The people are already aware of the schemes. They will do so at their own expense. Election officials must also follow the right channels and ensure that things are done correctly. They should live up to expectations because the risk in doing otherwise could be catastrophic” he warned.

Ardo called on all eligible voters to make sure that they exercise their franchise by going out to cast their votes and protect them with all legal means possible and urged those vying for various political offices to behave responsibly so that at the end, the polls will go on peacefully and transparently like the Presidential and National Assembly election that held a fortnight ago.