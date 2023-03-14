Soludo condoles with Church of Nigeria over death of Anglican Bishop Anikwenwa

Pamela Eboh Awka

Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has condoled the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion over the demise of its former Dean, Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa.

Anikwenwa’s death on Monday, March 13, 2023 was made public by the Secretary General of the Church of Nigeria, Bishop Anthony Poggo.

The Governor on behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, conveyed his deep condolences to the Anikwenwa family and Archbishop Province of the Niger, and Bishop Anglican Diocese of Awka, Most Reverend Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim, PhD, over the unfortunate loss.

He noted that the late Archbishop Anikwenwa was a man who devoted his life to the service of God and humanity adding that he lived an examplary life worthy of commendation.

Soludo further described the late Archbishop as a man held in high esteem for his meritorious service in the vineyard of God and the rich legacies he left behind in Anambra State as a foremost prelate.

He prayed God to grant him rest and comfort the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion as well as the people he left behind.

Archbishop Anikwenwa was the former Archbishop of Province II and the Bishop Emeritus of Awka Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

He died at the age of 83.