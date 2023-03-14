Lagos Guber: Accord Party declares support for Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Barely four days to the gubernatorial election, the Accord Party in Lagos State on Tuesday has thrown its support for the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying his performance in the office endeared it.

The Chairman of Accord Party in Lagos State, Dele Oladeji who spoke on behalf of the party at Ikeja, said members of the party acorss the State have been told to work for the re-election of Sanwo-Olu.

Oladeji also stated that the party would also ensure the victory of all All Progressives Congress, APC House of Assembly candidates in the State.

Oladeji said, “We have been a credible opposition in Lagos State. Any politician of note always think about Accord Party in the State. In previous elections, we have been of advantage to Lagosians.”

He cited the example of 2019 when the party won some House of Representatives seats, adding that he was the candidate of Accord for the Reps seat but some discrepancies according to him oc