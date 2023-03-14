Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Lagos Guber: Accord Party declares support for Sanwo-Olu

2023 Elections
By Victor Kalu
21
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Barely four days to the gubernatorial election, the Accord Party in Lagos State on Tuesday has thrown its support for the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying his performance in the office endeared it.

The Chairman of Accord Party in Lagos State, Dele Oladeji who spoke on behalf of the party at Ikeja, said members of the party acorss the State have been told to work for the re-election of Sanwo-Olu.

Oladeji also stated that the party would also ensure the victory of all All Progressives Congress, APC House of Assembly candidates in the State.

Oladeji said, “We have been a credible opposition in Lagos State. Any politician of note always think about Accord Party in the State. In previous elections, we have been of advantage to Lagosians.”

He cited the example of 2019 when the party won some House of Representatives seats, adding that he was the candidate of Accord for the Reps seat but some discrepancies according to him oc

Continue Reading
Victor Kalu 63 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Presidential election: Obi’s legal team commences…

BVAS crisis : INEC should return Nwafor to Abuja immediately…

Presidential election: Tinubu’s victory not God’s will –…

Enugu Guber: Senator Nwobodo endorses Dr. Mbah of PDP

1 of 17