Wayas helped to nurture Nigeria’s democracy, says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has bemoaned the passing of Nigeria’s former President of the Senate in the second republic, Dr. Joseph Wayas, noting that the deceased played key role in nurturing Nigeria’s democracy.

Senator Wayas was reported to have died in the early hours of Tuesday in a London hospital at 80.

In a statement by Governor Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, the Governor described Dr. Wayas death as a collective loss to Nigeria, insisting that the late former Senate President used his position to positively enhance the democratic ethos of the country through the legislative arm.

Governor Uzodimma said that the era of Dr. Wayas as Chairman of the National Assembly (NASS) was not only stable, but also helped to facilitate commendable constitutional processes that are still impacting positively on the country’s democratic journey today.

The Governor said Dr. Wayas will be sorely missed as a statesman, patriot, and that the vacuum his death has created as a pan-Nigerian in the highest echelon of political decision making in the country would be difficult to fill.

Governor Uzodimma therefore commiserated with the Government and people of Cross River State, the leadership of the NASS, his political associates, the immediate and extended family members of the deceased, particularly the widow and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He further urged them not to lose hope in the unfailing love and grace of God Almighty which he said are always available to see them through challenging period, even as he also prayed God to grant the soul of Dr. Wayas a peaceful repose.