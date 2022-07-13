War on insurgency gets a major boost as AU donates APCs, operational vehicles, equipments to MNJTF

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

To boost the operational capability of the troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in fighting the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province ( ISWAP) insurgents, the African Union has presented Armoured Personnel Carrier (APCs), other Operational vehicles and equipment worth billions of Naira to the Sector 3 of the MNJTF, Monguno.

Handing over the vehicles, office and operation equipment to the Commander Sector 3 of the MJTF, Major General Godwin Mutkut at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Force Commander, Major General Abdul Ibrahim said “it is my honour and pleasure to on behalf of the African Union (AU) hand over to you these vehicles, office and operation equipment donated by the AU to enhance our operations capacity in the fight against insurgency in the Lake Chad region”.

“The donation of these equipments was facilitated by the Lake Chad Commission following my visit to the AU logistic Base headquarters in Duala, Cameroon Republic. The donations was in recognition of the efforts of the MNJTF in fighting insurgency in the region” General Ibrahim added.

He said the operational equipments was meant for the 4 sectors that constitute the MNJTF, and that of Niger Republic has already been delivered and Nigeria’s is been delivered today, while very soon that for Cameroon and Chad will be delivered to enhance their operational capabilities.

The Force Commander urged the troops to do more in decimating the Boko Haram and ISWAP in the Lake Chad region and also maintain the equipments.

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander Northeast Operation, Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa commended the Au and EU for supporting the counter insurgency in the Lake Chad and Northeast region in general stressing that the equipment will spur them to more to consolidate on the successes already recorded in the fight against insurgency.

Gen. Musa while assuring that the equipment will be put in good use thanked the AU, EU, for the supports, as well as the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor for facilitating the movement of the equipment..

Items donated includes Armoured Personal Carriers, (APCs), Improvised Explosive detective machines ,, office and camp equipments, troops carrying vehicles, water tankers, 19- seater bus, 200 and 75 KVA generators among others.,

In his speech, the Commander Sector 3 MNJTF Monguno, Maj. Gen. Godwin Mutkut on behalf of the troops assured that the equipment will be put in good use and maintained regularly, saying that “to whom much is given, much is also expected” and assured that his troops will not let the nation down.

He said with this array of equipments, the troops of the MNJTF will do more by decimating the ranks of Boko Haram and ISWAP in the region.

