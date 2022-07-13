Consolidated Hallmark Insurance commits to claims payment

Determined to remain a front line insurance institution in Nigeria, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc has renewed its commitment to payment of genuine claims. For the second time this year, the company has paid accident claims of a journalist who was involved in an accident.

It would be recalled that the company had promptly paid accident claims of a member who had an accident in February this year.

The recent payment however was for a member who had an accident when the vehicle she was commuting in was hit by an articulated vehicle and she fell off the vehicle while still in motion. She sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

However, covered under the free group personal accident cover issued to NAIPCO, CHI stepped in to pay the hospital bills of the member while the victim has been discharged from the hospital and she is now in good health.

It will be recalled that there is a running Group Personal Accident Insurance cover worth N24 million Sum Assured given for free to insurance journalists in the country by CHI.

This gesture, according to the company, is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, to ensure that journalists who are exposed to danger and hazard in the discharge of their duties are adequately protected.

Speaking on the development, the group managing director/CEO, CHI, Mr. Eddie Efekoha said that the gesture is to show the kind of values and respect his insurance firm has for journalism.

According to him, journalism is a risky profession, hence, the need to adequately provide insurance for those covering the insurance industry.

Chairman, National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO), Mr. Chuks Udo Okonta whose member was a beneficiary of the second claim paid by CHI, thanked the insurance firm on the claims paid, stating that, this is a testimony that insurance works and that insurers are actually paying genuine claims.

The Group Personal Accident Insurance covers death, permanent disability and medical expenses.

The policy, now in its 10th year, has been running since 2012, and is renewed annually by the company. The cover was renewed on the 1st of October, 2021 and is due to expire on 30th of September, 2022.

The policy covers all members of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) across the country while the company has promised to continue to renew the coverage for the journalists every year.

