Reps C’ttee to probe irregularities over issuance int’l passports

The House of Representative Committee on Interior has said it will investigate irregularities in the issuance of international passports as well as utilization of resident permits following petitions and complaints by Nigerians.

Chairman, House Committee on Interior, Hon Ahmed Abdullahi, made this known during an interactive session with management staff of IRIS smart technology and Continental transfer technique.

Represented by the Vice Chairman, Hon. Ganiyu Adele, he said the aim of the probe is to identify any shortcomings or irregularities and implement necessary reforms to improve the system.

He noted that the investigation was crucial for upholding the integrity of immigration procedures and ensuring that citizens and residents receive fair and timely treatment.

The committee had in a letter to the Managing Directors of companies under its purview requested the true agreement, terms of MOU or contract signed with the Federal Government with a view to improving the services that conforms with international best practices.

The House committee said it will investigate the expatriate quota as part of its statutory mandate.

It expressed worry that no individual or entity can give an accurate number of expatriate resident in nigeria.

