WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results, withholds 413

The West African Examinations Council has announced that it has released the West African Senior School Certificate Examination result for private candidates in the first series for 2023.

However, out of the 8,348 candidates that sat for the exam, it has withheld the result of 413 candidates due to varied cases of examination malpractice.

He said, “The results of 413 candidates, representing 4.95% of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course.”

Candidates who sat the examination should visit www.waecdirect.org to check their results. They will also be required to apply for their certificates online, through the WAEC Certificate Request Portal website: https://certrequest.waec.ng/.

According to the Head of the National Office WAEC, Nigeria, Patrick Areghan, 4,161 males sat for the exam while the remaining 4,187 were female representing 49.84% and 50.16%, respectively

Speaking on the general performance in the exam, Areghan revealed that an analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the 8,348 candidates that sat the examination, 2,960, candidates representing 35.46% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English language and/or mathematics); 2,003 candidates representing 23.99% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English language and mathematics

Also, “27 candidates, with varying degrees of special needs, were registered for the examination. Out of this number, eight were visually challenged, two had impaired hearing and four were albinos; all these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.”

